Maya Millete's boss takes the stand in Day 13 of the Larry Millete murder trial

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

10 a.m. – Maya Millete’s boss testified that Maya told him she was going to divorce Larry the day before she disappeared.

According to Derek Sopp, Maya texted him on Jan. 6, 2021, asking if he had time to talk. On the call, Sopp said she sounded shaken and said that Larry “was going to ruin her professionally.” At the time, he said Maya didn’t know what Larry meant by that.

The next day, Maya vanished.

Larry Millete is currently on trial for Maya’s murder. Her body has never been found.

Sopp was Maya’s direct supervisor at the Navy’s Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC). He said she was very good at her job.

Sopp said this wasn’t the first time he heard about marital issues between Maya and Larry. Maya had confided in him in late 2019 or early 2020, saying that her husband was very controlling and that he didn’t have access to her own money that she was earning.

In February 2020, Sopp testified that Maya received a voicemail from an unknown woman, saying that Maya was having an affair. That person apparently called dozens of people around the command, according to Sopp.

Sopp had a meeting between Larry, Maya and her affair partner, Jamey Laird, where they having an affair.

At one point after that, Larry emailed Sopp and requested having a different male co-worker separated from Maya. Sopp said it was not an email he would commonly get from an employee’s spouse.