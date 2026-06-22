Maya Millete's affair partner testifies he was in love with her in Week 6 of Larry Millete's murder trial

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

1 p.m. — The man that Maya Millete was having an affair with said he was in love with her and that he became increasingly concerned about her safety.

For the first time, jurors heard from Jamey Laird, a co-worker with whom Maya developed a romantic relationship.

Laird said that they met in July 2019 at work, where they were both employed as Navy contractors.

By January 2020, he testified that their relationship had become more than a friendship. Laird and Maya, whom he called May, were both married at the time.

By the following month, there were growing suspicions of an affair. There was a meeting between Laird, Maya, Larry and Maya’s direct supervisor, where they denied it.

At the time, Laird said he was “just trying to protect everyone involved,” and they were trying not to hurt their spouses.

Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles asked how Laird felt about Maya at that time. He said it was a “newlywed feeling” that developed into a “deeper love.”

They confided in each other about everything, saying he felt as if it were “us against the world.”

Their communications were primarily through Instagram, where he said Maya had multiple accounts. They had nicknames for their spouses. Laird testified that Larry was called “V” for Voldemort, the character in Harry Potter that he described as an “evil wizard.”

Laird said that when Maya went missing, he was in the hospital with his wife, who was giving birth to their child.

He learned about Maya's disappearance on Jan. 10, 2021, from Maya's relative and a friend. Laird said he was a "little scared" when he heard she was missing.