Larry Millete's communications highlighted in Day 21 of his murder trial

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

12:30 p.m. — During cross-examination, defense attorney Liann Sabatini pointed out that Grindley never issued search warrants for Fusion or Microsoft Teams Chat, where Maya and Jamey Laird, her affair partner, often communicated. Grindley confirmed he never did.

He also testified that he never went to the hospital to verify Laird’s claim that he was with his wife in labor the night Maya went missing; Grindley says he relied on phone records that placed him there.

Grindley was questioned about the roughly 30 search warrants he issued in connection with the case. He said they planned to search Jamey Laird's Instagram accounts, but the pages had been deleted, so Meta and Facebook could not retrieve them to assist with the request.

10:40 a.m. — Larry Millete’s communications were under the spotlight during Tuesday morning's testimony.

District Attorney investigator Mat Grindley took the stand and spoke about the phone analysis he conducted on the Millete family’s phones.

He confirmed that despite a search of the Eastlake neighborhood near the Millete home, Maya’s phone was never located. Grindley said there was no communication from Maya’s phone after Jan. 7, 2021.

Grindley also highlighted the text messages to and from Larry’s phone in January 2021.

On Jan. 6, Larry messaged his boss, Terry Fonville, saying that he was not coming into work and that it was an exhausting day full of getting yelled at. He wrote that “life is hopeless.”

On Jan. 7, he told Fonville, “I’m not right” and “I’m about to lose it.” That was the last day Maya vanished.

Grindley says he interviewed Fonville in September 2021, months after Maya disappeared. He says it was a surprise visit to his work at Balboa Naval Hospital.

Grindley testified that it took time locating Fonville on the property and that once the interview started, his demeanor in the interview was “nonchalant, very arrogant" and that Fonville acted like they "were wasting his time.”

Grindley testified that when comparing the messages on Fonville’s phone with the messages found on search warrant records, there were messages that had been deleted, including the message Larry had sent him that read, "I'm about to lose it."

The prosecution finished their questioning with Grindley, and cross-examination is now underway.

