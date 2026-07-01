Defense attorneys present case in Larry Millete murder trial

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

11 a.m. — The prosecution has rested its case against Larry Millete. On Wednesday, the defense began its case.

Before the jury was present, the prosecution and defense argued the qualifications of search and rescue K-9s that searched the Millete home a couple of weeks after Maya Millete disappeared.

Stacy Agan is a search and rescue volunteer with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been a dog handler since 1994.

She testified for about an hour without the jury present, so the judge could hear her testimony and rule on what would be allowed before the jurors.

Agan said her K-9, Kona, is certified with the local sheriff’s team and meets California's Office of Emergency Services guidelines for search and rescue. Kona is trained in trailing and human remains detection.

Agan said on the stand that she and Kona searched the Millete home and the family’s Lexus on Jan. 23, 2021. During questioning by defense attorney Colby Ryan, she said they were requested to search the residence and that Kona did not alert to any “hits” at the home or in the vehicle.

However, Agan confirmed that her dog is not trained in residual scent when questioned by Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles. That's odor left behind after something’s been removed.

While Ryan tried to emphasize there was no evidence of a body being in the Millete home, Bowles countered that by saying the search dog went beyond what it’s trained to do.

“Were you asked to do something out of the scope of your dog’s qualification?” Bowles asked.

“Yes,” Agan responded. She said her dog is also not trained to search vehicles and was hesitant initially to help with the search warrant at the Millete home because “our concern is we would be asked to do something out of the scope of the dog’s training.”

Judge Enrique Camarena allowed the witness but limited the scope of questioning to the search of the house only, which visibly frustrated Ryan.

There were questions about a body’s decomposition process, and the judge said a separate expert would need to testify to that, if it were to be allowed before the jurors.

During testimony in front of the jury, Agan said her K-9 searched specifically for a deceased body at the home and did not find one.

Her husband, Stephen Agan, is also a search-and-rescue volunteer. He reiterated that his K-9 did not find a body at the home during the search on Jan. 23, 2021. A search he says was conducted separately from his wife's search with her K-9.

Stephen Agan echoed his wife's testimony, saying his dog is not trained in residual scent and is only trained for trailing and human remains detection.