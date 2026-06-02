Day 9 of Larry Millete murder trial: Attorneys argue over questioning; lead investigator returns to stand

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.

11 a.m. – Lead investigator Jesse Vicente was back on the stand to finish his cross-examination by Larry’s attorneys.

Vicente was a detective with the Chula Vista Police Department in 2021.

During his testimony Tuesday morning, Vicente said that he could not determine the source of the loud bangs heard in one of the surveillance videos from the neighborhood.

Attorney Liann Sabatini also confirmed that Vicente did not have camera footage showing a direct view of the Millete home or the back of the home.

She also pointed to Larry’s cooperation during a search of the home and that he gave consent to search it as well as take pictures of him on Jan. 11, 2021, a few days after Maya was reported missing.

He was on the stand for about 45 minutes before being dismissed for the day.

10 a.m. — Court resumed on Tuesday morning for Day 9 of the Larry Millete murder trial, but it started without the jury and instead, intense discussion between the prosecution and defense over what can and can’t be asked in court.

Both sides debated the line of questioning during Monday’s testimony, and at the center of it was the man Maya Millete was accused of having an affair with.

Judge Enrique Camerena previously ruled on third-party culpability, which means that the defense is not allowed to argue another person is responsible for the crime Larry Millete is accused of.

Larry’s attorneys have scrutinized the thoroughness of the investigation after Maya was reported missing. Tuesday morning, defense attorney Colby Ryan argued that they are trying to question the investigation itself and that the “line of questioning isn’t being used to point the finger at someone.”

Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles said that there was “no evidence” to connect Maya’s alleged affair partner to any crime related to this case.

The conversation lasted roughly 40 minutes with all parties visibly frustrated. At one point, Judge Camarena told the attorneys they had already spent plenty of time discussing the matter, including on Monday afternoon, adding that they were going in circles and that he’d been clear about his decision regarding third-party culpability.

The court took a 15-minute break and planned to finally bring in the jury around 10 a.m.