Chula Vista Police investigate new location in search for Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has now been missing for more than four months, and police say they’re committed to finding the reason behind her disappearance.

Wednesday, Chula Vista Police released investigative updates in the case, saying based on investigative leads, law enforcement has searched the area of 500 Hunte Parkway in Chula Vista over the past week.

The location is roughly a mile away from the Millete home on Paseo Los Gatos and can be accessed by a hiking trail.

Police haven’t disclosed what investigative leads brought them to that location.

CVPD has partnered with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to search for Maya Millete.

To date, investigators have interviewed 59 people, written 31 search warrants, and reviewed more than 75 tips on Maya’s possible location or reason for the disappearance. They have also served a temporary Gun Violence Restraining Order to Larry Millete, her husband, and a second search warrant at the Millete.

“It’s been four months now, and that’s a very long time in terms of someone going missing,” said Liliana Burke. Burke doesn’t personally know Maya but has been joining her family in their search efforts.

“Right now, the family just needs as much help as they can get,” said Burke.

She is organizing two searches this weekend and hopes the community will continue to show up, also extending the invitation to Chula Vista’s city council and mayor.

Burke said this weekend the search party will meet at 2335 Paseo Veracruz in Chula Vista on Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 AM.

“From there, we all go together to our search sites, and those do remain private for obvious reasons,” she explained. “We’ll be combing over the same area twice.”

The goal is to get as many people as possible, to search for Maya.

“The more eyes, the more feet on the ground, if you have drones if you have any other equipment to help the family, that would be amazing,” said Burke.

For those who want to help but cannot join this weekend, Burke said they could donate to the family’s GoFundMe page to help continue the search efforts.