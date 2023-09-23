Marines at MCAS Miramar share excitement over talking to visitors at air show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Miramar Air Show brings out childhood dreams for everyone, including the Marines themselves.

“I just got back from riding in a P-51 Mustang, which was a lifelong dream. I will be smiling for the rest of my life,” said Colonel Marty Bedell.

Col. Bedell flew in a fighter aircraft from World War II. As thrilling as that experience was, he says the best part of the show is on the ground.

“It’s absolutely amazing to be able to share the base with 100,000 people a day for three days," Bedell said. "This is your air station, this is your Marine Corps, and to be able to share it is really wonderful.”

The Marines ABC 10News spoke to all agreed.

“They only see the aircraft, and we tell them 'Well — I'm on the ground support side of it,' and they were like 'Oh, you do this this and this.' It’s eye-opening for some of the communities,” one Marine said.

Avionic Technician Corporal Abbe says he used to go to air shows as a kid, and now he gets to relive the experience on the other side of things.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to leave as early as we could. As I got older, I've learned to love the rumble of an aircraft flying over," Abbe said. "Just watching it all and being closer to it now, working on the aircraft, I have a much greater appreciation for what it is and exactly what the pilots do. It’s incredible."

These Marines and many others will be on the grounds all weekend, ready to share their knowledge with visitors.