Anchor Nia Watson interviews Marine Corps Captain about flying in Miramar Air Show for 1st time

nia and marine pilot
Posted at 6:04 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 21:08:28-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Miramar Air Show returned on Friday, giving aviation enthusiasts and San Diegans the chance to see military might up close and personal.

ABC 10News anchor Nia Watson was at the air show for the opening day, and she interviewed a Marine eager to take the skies for all to see for the first time.

Capt. Nathan Weatherbie has been flying for the Marine Corps for the last seven years, but this weekend will be his first time flying in the Miramar Air Show.

Watch the video at the top of the page to dig into Weatherbie's mentality heading into this performance.

