Miramar Air Show takes flight above San Diego Sept. 22-24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Miramar Airshow is taking on a new name this year — “America’s Airshow,” according to local military officials.

Aviation enthusiasts can catch the free event on September 22 through 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. each day with the show wrapping up at around 4:30 p.m., according to the event website.

Parking is free. Driver can enter the station gates and will be directed to the parking lot. Shuttles are available from all lots.

The Miramar Air Show is just one of the few times people can get up close and personal with military jets, something crowds would normally only see in movies.

Fans routinely head over to the Air Show to check out the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration squandron. The stars of the show have been flying since the 1940s and their maneuvers in F/A-18 Hornets are always a thrill.

The U.S. Navy Leap Frogs also soar through the air at death-defying speeds for fans.

A daily schedule of events, parking information, and ticket prices can be found online here.



