Rain didn't stop thousands from filling the flight line at MCAS Miramar for Air Show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first day of the Miramar Air Show was more than booming explosions and seeing some of the best American aircraft soar through the skies.

It was a look to the future for those who could become the next generation of service members.

"I'm looking most forward to the plane," said Jaden Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is 6 years old. He said he wants to be in the military when he grows up.

He got a taste of some of the vehicles he could be operating one day.

"You get to control that. You get to spin around in circles," he said.

Rodriguez was not the only one enjoying what our military put on display.

Maya Nelson, 7, was in disbelief while exploring on a Blackhawk.

"Then I imagine what I look like in the airplane," said Nelson.

The Marines showing off their jobs love interacting with excited children like Jaden and Maya.

"Showing them what we do on a day-to-day basis is really fun because now they have the opportunity to see if they want to do it as well," said Lance Cpl. Garcia Mendez.

The Miramar Air Show is a free event for the community. It will be happening all weekend long, and the gates open at 8 a.m. ABC 10News forecaster Moses Small says attendees can expect a warmer and sunnier day two for the event.

