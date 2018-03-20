Mandatory evacuations issued for Santa Barbara County ahead of winter storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Ahead of heavy rain expected to hit the area in the next several days, Santa Barbara County issued mandatory evacuations for areas that are at extreme and high risk for debris flow.
The mandatory evacuations go into effect Tuesday at noon for residents near the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas.
People in the Alamo burn area are in a recommended evacuation warning area. The latest models from the National Weather Service show the potential for rainfall of half an inch to three-quarters of an inch per hour, which could trigger debris flow.