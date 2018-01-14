Man stabbed to death in Poway, deputies investigating

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Poway Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing on the 12000 block of Pomerado Road around 1:30 a.m.

After arriving, deputies found a man who had been stabbed. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

While investigating, deputies located a man matching the description nearby. The man was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

