Man stabbed to death in Poway, deputies investigating

Zac Self
8:32 AM, Jan 14, 2018
2 hours ago

Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Poway Sunday morning.

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Poway Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing on the 12000 block of Pomerado Road around 1:30 a.m.

RELATED: Longtime San Diego broadcaster C.S. Keys dies

After arriving, deputies found a man who had been stabbed. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

While investigating, deputies located a man matching the description nearby. The man was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

RELATED: North Park Observatory shut down for alcohol, safety violations

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top