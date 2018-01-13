North Park Observatory shut down for alcohol, safety violations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Concert goers prepared to take in a show at North Park's Observatory were disappointed after alcohol and safety violations forced the venue to shut down this week.
In a statement from Gerry Braun, San Diego City Attorney's chief of staff, the venue is facing compliance issues:
"Yes, the City Attorney’s Code Enforcement Unit is working with the San Diego Police and Fire Departments and the State Bureau of Alcoholic Beverage Control to address code compliance issues at the Observatory in North Park. These include building safety and occupancy violations, as well as the lack of required permits to operate as a nightclub and bar."
It wasn't immediately clear how long the venue will remain closed to solve the violations.