North Park Observatory shut down for alcohol, safety violations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Concert goers prepared to take in a show at North Park's Observatory were disappointed after alcohol and safety violations forced the venue to shut down this week.

In a statement from Gerry Braun, San Diego City Attorney's chief of staff, the venue is facing compliance issues:

"Yes, the City Attorney’s Code Enforcement Unit is working with the San Diego Police and Fire Departments and the State Bureau of Alcoholic Beverage Control to address code compliance issues at the Observatory in North Park. These include building safety and occupancy violations, as well as the lack of required permits to operate as a nightclub and bar."

It wasn't immediately clear how long the venue will remain closed to solve the violations.

Saturday's show, which was supposed to feature singer K.Flay, was postponed until May 8, according to the singer's Twitter account:

i can’t express how deeply bummed i am



as a consequence, the san diego show will be postponed until may 8. all original tickets will be honored



i’m so sorry, especially since you guys sold this one out way in advance — K.Flay (@kflay) January 11, 2018

A sign on The Observatory's ticket window said it will honor the canceled show's tickets.

K.Flay and Sir Sly will still perform Saturday, but are instead hosting a free acoustic set at 3:30 p.m. at Vinyl Junkies at 2235 Fern St., the singer tweeted.

The Observatory hosts concert acts on a weekly basis. The venue faced scrutiny recently after a June stabbing, prompting community members to meet over the venue's security to North Park.

At that time, Observatory manager Paris Landen said the stabbing was the first such incident in about 500 shows hosted.

"Obviously we're listening to the responses from the community, and we're working with our security consultants to try to have the best plan in place and run the safest operation we can," Landen said.

10News reached out to Landen regarding this week's sudden closure but have yet to hear back.