Longtime San Diego broadcaster C.S. Keys dies

Zac Self
6:59 AM, Jan 14, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Longtime sports broadcaster and radio host C.S. Keys has passed away at 54. 

Keys first moved to San Diego to take a position as the morning weathercaster for KUSI.

Four years later he joined San Diego 6 as their sports director, anchor and host of That Sunday Sports Show.

Most recently Keys was the executive producer and host of C.S. Keys Pregame Show on Mighty 1090.

Keys worked in Pittsburgh before moving to San Diego and was described as the “number one African American presence or role model outside of athletics.”

Members of the sports world took to Twitter to pay tribute to Keys following his passing.

