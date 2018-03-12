Man dies in hit-and-run crash on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A man was struck and killed on a Chula Vista street Sunday night, and police are searching for the driver that fled the scene following the collision.



The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Moss Street, according to Chula Vista police.



Police said the unidentified victim was about to get into his car to go to work when a dark gray BMW with tinted windows hit him and then drove away. The man was left bleeding in the street with a severed leg.



Emergency crews performed life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.



A full description of the BMW was not immediately available, but police say the car likely has front-end damage. The car also lost a part of a headlight in the crash.



