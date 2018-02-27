Chula Vista Police seek public help in 3 unsolved hit-and-runs

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Chula Vista Police are asking the public for help solving three hit-and-run cases that have remained unsolved since January of last year — two of which resulted in deaths.

The first occurred on Jan. 22, 2017, at about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and G Street. Police said 43-year-old Rafael Cruz Fermin was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Broadway. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene in what was described as a red, 2002-2005 Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer.

Fermin died at the scene, despite being given first aid. Read more.

The second incident was on Sept. 14, 2017, at about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of E Street. A driver struck a 52-year-old man between the McDonald's and Motel 6, before fleeing the area. The victim was left with severe internal injuries, of which police say he still suffers from.

The driver, described as a possibly older, white man with short white or blonde hair, was last seen in a gold, older model Pontiac, Lincoln, or Buick. The vehicle has a partial plate of "5BK." Read more.

The third hit-and-run was on Jan. 4, 2018, at about 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of Third Ave. A vehicle traveling northbound on Third Ave. hit a 94-year-old man. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, described as a man wearing a red baseball cap, was last seen driving a white, early model SUV, police said. Read more.

Anyone with information on any of these hit-and-run cases is asked to call CVPD at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.