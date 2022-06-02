Watch
NewsLocal NewsYour Voice Your Vote

Actions

179 additional voting centers open Saturday

Vote-by-mail ballot
File photo
Vote-by-mail ballot
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 17:56:07-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is opening an additional 179 vote centers this Saturday ahead of the June 7 primary.

A total of 39 voting centers opened last Saturday, May 28 for 11 days. Voters can now cast their ballot at any of the centers in the county.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, June 6. On Election Day, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find a vote center near you by clicking here.

RELATED: How to vote on for the June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election

According to the county, the vote centers replace polling places and provide more services. At the centers, voters can:

  • Vote in-person or drop off a mail-in ballot
  • Vote using an accessible ballot marking device
  • Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages
  • Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day

The county says hours for some vote centers may be affected June 4 through the 5 due to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. See affected centers below:

  • San Diego City College (P Building, Flex Room)
    • 1480 Park Blvd., San Diego, 92101
  • San Diego LGBT Community Center
    • 3909 Centre St., San Diego, 92103
  • Spreckels Masonic Temple (Dining Hall)
    • 3858 Front St., San Diego, 92103
  • Patrick’s Catholic Parish (Rear Hall)
    • 3585 30th St., San Diego, 92104
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form