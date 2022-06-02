179 additional voting centers open Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is opening an additional 179 vote centers this Saturday ahead of the June 7 primary.
A total of 39 voting centers opened last Saturday, May 28 for 11 days. Voters can now cast their ballot at any of the centers in the county.
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, June 6. On Election Day, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Find a vote center near you by clicking here.
According to the county, the vote centers replace polling places and provide more services. At the centers, voters can:
- Vote in-person or drop off a mail-in ballot
- Vote using an accessible ballot marking device
- Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages
- Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day
The county says hours for some vote centers may be affected June 4 through the 5 due to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. See affected centers below:
- San Diego City College (P Building, Flex Room)
- 1480 Park Blvd., San Diego, 92101
- San Diego LGBT Community Center
- 3909 Centre St., San Diego, 92103
- Spreckels Masonic Temple (Dining Hall)
- 3858 Front St., San Diego, 92103
- Patrick’s Catholic Parish (Rear Hall)
- 3585 30th St., San Diego, 92104