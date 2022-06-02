179 additional voting centers open Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is opening an additional 179 vote centers this Saturday ahead of the June 7 primary.

A total of 39 voting centers opened last Saturday, May 28 for 11 days. Voters can now cast their ballot at any of the centers in the county.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, June 6. On Election Day, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the county, the vote centers replace polling places and provide more services. At the centers, voters can:

Vote in-person or drop off a mail-in ballot

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day



The county says hours for some vote centers may be affected June 4 through the 5 due to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. See affected centers below:

