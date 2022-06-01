How to vote on for the June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans have many options ahead of the June 7 Primary. This year, every active registered voter in the county will receive a mail ballot. How residents return those ballots is up to them.

For the upcoming election, ballots started going out the week of May 9. According to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, you can now vote from your own home, or visit a vote center near you.

According to the Registrar of Voters, the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election will be the first countywide election under the Voter’s Choice Act.

The act sends ballots to every active registered voter in the county. Once received, the ballots can be returned in the mail, at a secure ballot drop-off location, or at a vote center.

See the links below to find a local polling place: