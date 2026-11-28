SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A local woman is searching for the Good Samaritans who came to her aid after a large wave crashed over a barrier at La Jolla Cove, knocking her backward and leaving her injured on Thanksgiving morning.

The woman, identified as Jane, who is in her 50s, was recording the surf around 9:30 a.m. using an iPod Touch with a water-resistant case.

Jane was standing between a bench and the barrier, some 15 to 20 feet above the water, as she recorded the waves along with dozens of other people on the walkway.

"The surf and the tides, it was extreme," said Jack, a vendor who was working at a nearby booth.

Jack said he saw the large wave approaching.

"I saw the commotion, the big wave come up," he said.

Video recorded by Jane shows the wave crashing over the railing. Jane said the force of the water knocked her backward into a bench before her head struck a trash receptacle.

Her camera continued recording as bystanders rushed to her side.

"Oh my God, we need help," a woman can be heard saying in the video.

Other bystanders called for medical assistance and asked someone to dial 911. One good Samaritan used a shirt in an effort to slow Jane's bleeding.

Emergency responders arrived shortly afterward, and Jane was taken to a hospital. She was treated for several injuries, including a concussion, cuts and scrapes, with her injuries requiring 14 stitches.

Jane said lifeguards later told a friend that they had never seen a wave reach the spot where she had been standing.

Jack, a former surf photographer, believes a combination of large waves and high tides contributed to the powerful surge.

"The waves were definitely big. Being the high tides, making it break closer to the shore. That's what's making it come here," he said.

A day after the incident, Jane said she was grateful for the strangers who immediately came to her aid. She now hopes to track them down so she can thank them in person.

Anyone with information about the Good Samaritans who helped Jane can email tips@10news.com.

AI DISCLAIMER: This article was generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on an original ABC 10News broadcast script. It was reviewed and edited to preserve the facts, quotes and attribution contained in the original reporting.

