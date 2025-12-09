Police investigate suspicious death of infant found in Mission Bay restroom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after the body of an infant was found in a restroom on Mission Bay.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. after an employee discovered the infant boy's body inside a portable restroom while conducting a "routine waste removal" on the 1600 block of West Mission Bay Drive.

San Diego Fire-Rescue, San Diego Lifeguards, and the San Diego Police Department responded to the scene, where the infant was pronounced dead.

"SDPD’s Homicide Unit was notified of the suspicious circumstances and a pediatric death investigation was initiated," police said.

The identity of the infant and his parents is unknown at this time, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.