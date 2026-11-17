LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — Powerful waves are pounding the Southern California coast, knocking out a section of railing at the Children's Pool and threatening the tracks of our coastal rail here in San Diego. Up in Los Angeles, homes are literally washing into the ocean during high tide events.

Meanwhile, surfers are having the time of their lives.

"I know there's a lot of erosion, but that's nature. It is so beautiful to watch," Ken Neitzel, a San Diegan observing the waves said.

So, why are the waves so big right now?

Scripps oceanographers say El Niño is a huge part of the puzzle. Warmer water leads to thermal expansion — fancy words for water getting bigger when it's warmer.

Wind patterns also change with El Niño, and that is the primary driver that impacts wave size.

But beyond this round of storms causing massive swells that slam into vulnerable cliff sides, scientists say it might be the beginning of a season of immense damage to the coastline that could take years to repair.

"It's not unprecedented to have a wave event this large in late October or November, but it is rare," Bill O'Reilly, a research and development engineer at Scripps Institute of Oceanography, said. "The worrisome thing is that more waves are coming for the rest of the week ... The cumulative effect of all these swells coming, now, that's starting to get really unusual and starting to get us into the realm of unprecedented."

O'Reilly went on to say that the intense sand migration anticipated could take years to repair.

The Coastal Data Information Program measures wave height up and down the Pacific coast, giving scientists key data to see just how powerful this El Niño is.

This past weekend, waves reached at least ten feet, though O'Reilly says that the buoy program only gets a conservative view of how big the waves are.

Oceanographers are doing special scans along our coastline to figure out just how much damage this El Niño could cause. They don't have that information just yet.

During the 2015-2016 El Niño, waves up to 60 feet were measured up north along our coast, in Oregon. By comparison, these waves are child's play.

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