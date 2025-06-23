Wake Up Call: Local reaction to US striking Iran, cooler start to week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP:

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Sirens sounded again this morning in the Middle East as Israel and Iran exchanged rocket fire, following major U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

President Trump described the damage from the US attack as "monumental" and has now floated the idea of regime change in Iran for the first time.

On Saturday, about a dozen B-2 bombers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri for "Operation Midnight Hammer." Nearly half of the aircraft were decoys, heading west toward Guam with trackable movements, while the rest flew in secret toward Iran.

The strike force dropped 14 bombs capable of penetrating deep underground at Iranian nuclear sites. U.S. submarines in the gulf also fired two dozen cruise missiles at the targets.

"No, we're not at war with Iran, Jon. We're at war with Iran's nuclear program // We want Iran to give up their nuclear weapons program peacefully," Vice President J-D Vance said on "This Week."

President Trump is scheduled to meet with his national security team in the Oval Office today.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security warns that low-level cyber attacks against US networks are now more likely.

WATCH: ABC 10News brings you the latest on the Israel-Iran war from a national and local perspective, including statements from local politicians, how military families in San Diego are reacting to the news and what a protester said at a demonstration over the weekend

LATEST: U.S. attacks Iranian nuclear sites

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel hit Iranian government targets in Tehran on Monday in a series of strikes that followed a salvo of missiles and drones fired by Iran at Israel in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites the day before.

The Israeli military also confirmed it struck roads around Iran’s Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access to the site. The underground site was one of those hit in Sunday’s attack by the United States on three nuclear facilities. The Israeli military did not elaborate.

In Tehran attacks, Israel’s Defense Ministry said it hit targets that included the notorious Evin Prison in the Iranian capital and the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards.

“The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” the ministry said.

The strikes also hit Tehran's Palestine Square and other “military command centers belonging to the Iranian regime,” it said.

According to an Israeli official familiar with the government’s strategy, Israel is targeting these sites to put pressure on the Iranian administration but is not actively seeking to topple it. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal government deliberations.

The Israeli move came just hours after President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social website: “If the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???”

CONSUMER

The City of San Diego is offering numerous free programs to keep children busy and learning during summer break, providing families with cost-effective alternatives to expensive summer activities.

Some of the city's offerings include a free summer reading program at the public libraries and free swimming lessons at public pools.

San Diego public libraries are hosting free summer reading programs where children can earn rewards for their reading efforts.

The libraries are also offering free educational presentations and exhibits, including sing-along performances for younger children and STEM-based activities for older kids.

See what other free programs are available through the city in Marie Coronel's report below:

Free summer programs help San Diego families keep kids engaged

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A federal judge ruled last week that those who are transgender or nonbinary can apply for a male, female or X gender marker on their passports, blocking an executive order from the White House. ABC 10News decided to check back in with a transgender man who changed his name and gender on his travel document following President Donald Trump's executive order.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Ryan Hill follows through with Orion Hodge, who had spent countless hours worrying about the status of his new passport.

Transgender person reacts to federal judge ruling on passport sex markers

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



