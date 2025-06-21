Transgender person reacts to federal judge ruling on passport sex markers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Orion Hodge had spent countless hours concerned about getting his new passport.

"I spent a lot of time and energy worrying, like, would I be able to travel? What's this going to look like for me?" Hodge said.

ABC 10News has told you Hodge’s story. He's a transgender man, changing his name and gender on his travel document following President Donald Trump's Executive Order.

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” Trump said.

Hodge told ABC 10News that he had received his new passport with his name changed, but his gender hadn’t been changed from female to male.

However, this week, a federal judge ruling those who are transgender or nonbinary can apply for a male, female, or x gender marker on their passports.

So, ABC 10News checked back in with Hodge when it comes to the ruling.

"It makes me feel like there's at least someone on our side,” Hodge said. “I haven't really been feeling that way like for months. But, with this ruling, I just like there's a little bit of hope for me.”

He told ABC 10News he feels relieved about the possibility of getting a correct passport. But it's mixed with another feeling.

"Another was, I guess, Exhaustion because I already went through the whole like passport process, and it took months. And now I have to do it again before, like, the executive order is taking place, and I got to do that now. So, I'm relieved that I get the opportunity to be able to do it. But I just wish it were easier,” Hodge said.

ABC 10News reached out to the White House for comment on the federal judge’s ruling.

Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly sent us the following statement: “This is yet another attempt by a rogue judge to thwart President Trump’s agenda and push radical gender ideology that defies biological truth. There are only two genders, there is no such thing as gender ‘X’, and the President was given a mandate by the American people to restore common sense to the federal government.”

A Department of State spokesperson said that travel document security is vital to national security. The spokesperson added that it implements all Executive Orders based on what they issue and consistent with any applicable court orders. They told ABC 10News, "The Department is taking immediate steps to implement the court order," and that it doesn't comment on ongoing litigation.

