Military family support non-profit sees increase in calls amid Iran conflict

San Diego has one of the largest military family concentrations in the world.

Many of them are always ready to pack up and deploy at the last minute, and the situation in Iran is no different in that aspect.

But with the conflict getting more and more serious, saying goodbye is a little more nerve-wracking this time.

“We prepare for this all the time,” said Ashley Camac, CEO of Zero8Hundred and veteran spouse.

Military spouses are no strangers to frequent farewells.

Ashley Camac knows it all too well.

“Ahat's just something as a military spouse we have to adjust to, we can't change tha,t we're not in control of that, so the best thing we can do is try to live life every day the way we were before any conflict is in front of us,” said Camac.

San Diego’s USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is in the Arabian Sea, along with four warships in its strike group.

According to the Associated Press, they are not participating in the defense of Israel.

But they are providing security for U.S. Troops and bases along the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

As the call to action looms for service members, the calls to the military spousal support nonprofit, Zero8Hundred, are ramping up.

“Especially when things get hard and tough during recent months, during recent day,s you know we have an increase in the amount of people who will call in,” said Camac.

Whether they are looking for mental health and family resources, or just a friendly face.

Camac said right now, any support helps.

“When we watch our service member leave, there's always a chance that something is going to happen that maybe is unpredictable and not something that we thought was gonna happen. With recent events, our families, you know, they're, they can feel scared,” said Camac.

Zero8Hundred provides services such as childcare, counseling, career opportunities, and more.