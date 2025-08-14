Wake Up Call: Declining enrollment in local schools, Oceanside's farm-to-table program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning San Diego!

As back-to-school week continues, we take a closer look at the trend of declining enrollment for the San Diego Unified School District. Additionally, we highlight how a farm-to-table program is bringing high-quality, nutritious food to students in Oceanside as they return to class.

Meanwhile, in consumer headlines, we learn more about the "lipstick effect" from a UCSD consumer behavior expert.

Time to lock in! Turn off that alarm and let's dive into the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter for Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025:

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

San Diego County public schools have lost about 27,000 students over the past 10 years, with San Diego Unified School District alone seeing a decrease of nearly 10,000 students since the 2017-2018 school year.

The enrollment decline means less funding for public schools, creating challenges for districts that have been trying to address this issue for years.

WATCH: 10News reporter Moses Small spoke to the district about the issue and asked how they plan on reversing the trend

San Diego public schools face enrollment decline as cost of living impacts families

One factor contributing to the decline is the growth of charter schools, which offer alternatives like language immersion programs, enhanced online learning options, and stronger college preparation curricula.

School administrators point to San Diego's high cost of living as a major obstacle to reversing the trend. As expenses rise, fewer people are having children or moving to the area, and even teachers struggle to afford living where they work.

"We've really tried to take a deep dive over the past couple years to figure out what's driving that. And the biggest driver is the cost of housing," said Cody Petterson from San Diego Unified School District.

Despite these challenges, San Diego Unified reports that neighborhood participation rates remain high, with most eligible families still choosing public education.

The district is focusing on enhancing student well-being and campus improvements to attract and retain students.

Meanwhile, the Oceanside Unified School District returns for its first day of classes Thursday, and students will get to experience restaurant-quality food thanks to the farm-to-table nutrition program.

The district's cafeterias now serve fresh, locally sourced produce and minimally processed foods that are delivered straight from nearby farms to school kitchens.

WATCH: 10News reporter Dani Miskell went to Oceanside to get a first-hand look at the new cafeteria food

Oceanside schools transform cafeteria food with farm-to-table program

"We do everything in-house, so we were like every other school district looking for better options," said Francis McInnis, who runs the food nutrition program for the district.

McInnis has established partnerships with local producers, including Dickinson Family Farms in Fallbrook, California, which delivers pre-washed, ready-to-eat produce to the schools.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

At a meeting Wednesday night, Escondido City Councilmembers voted to approve sending a letter to San Diego's Congressional leaders calling for immigration reform and clarity on the deportation process.

WATCH: Hear from Councilmember Christian Garcia, Mayor Dane White and residents in Max Goldwasser's report

Escondido City Council approves letter to Congress calling for immigration reform

Garcia said there's been a lot of confusion and fear in the community after sightings of federal immigration agents, and what he calls, an overall "lack of guidelines" and "clearer standards" when it comes to deportations.

The letter lists several demands, including updated immigration laws and better border security.

It points out how much the local economy depends heavily on immigrant workers in fields such as agriculture, construction, hospitality and more.

Although some residents who spoke at the meeting supported sending the letter, others questioned its ability to deliver real change.

"It's an ineffectual approach to stop the moral outrages that are going in our cities and our country every single day," said Stephen Wheeler, an Escondido resident for 25 years.

You can see the letter for yourself in Max's full report here.

CONSUMER:

San Diego's inflation rate was the highest in the nation last month, but most people can still afford a tube of lipstick.

The "lipstick effect" — a theory that people buy small treats when they can't afford big purchases — could be happening right now as consumers face economic uncertainty, according to experts.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen spoke to UCSD consumer behavior expert Uma Karmarkar, who says this pattern is well-documented

'Lipstick effect' shows consumers seeking small luxuries during economic uncertainty

"It just made me feel better," said June Gibson, who found comfort in small purchases during difficult financial times.

"When I was getting a divorce several years ago, I was kind of short on money. I would buy one of two things: A tube of lipstick, or a bar of goat milk soap. And that was my treat. That was all I could afford," Gibson said.

Karmarkar explains that this trend of buying small, affordable treats is more common during periods of economic uncertainty. Consumers' confidence in the economy has dropped over the last four years, according to an annual survey by the Conference Board think tank.

"If people have to restrain themselves in a bunch of different domains - you could have that kick in of 'well I can give myself this little treat here because I'm foregoing so much and being so good in so many other places,'" Karmarkar said.

While these smaller purchases can boost consumer morale, Karmarkar warns that moderation is key.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A proposal requiring nonprofits to purchase permits for beach activities in San Diego could significantly impact an organization working to diversify coastal access and reduce drowning rates among minority children.

The Parks and Recreation Department submitted a proposal on July 29 that would require nonprofits to purchase permits for water-based activities on San Diego beaches. These permits would include time restrictions, limiting activities to weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

WATCH: 10News reporter Yasmeen Ludy spoke to Risa Bell, the founder of Paddle for Peace, about how the permits can have a chilling effect on the missions of grassroots organizations

'The permit is limiting': Nonprofit worries about potential beach permit

"Our goal is also to reduce the drowning rates in Black and brown children, and we do that through ocean safety and also just protecting the coast, and we do that through marine education," Bell said.

Currently, Paddle for Peace operates under California law AB2939, which allows nonprofits to use public parks and beaches without special permission. The proposed resolution threatens to change that arrangement.

According to officials, the proposal was brought to the board after lifeguards claimed some nonprofit groups weren't following water safety standards – an assertion Bell disagrees with.

Paddle for Peace plans to meet with the Mayor's Office to seek a compromise solution.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: