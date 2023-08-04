Voting centers open Saturday for San Diego County's special District 4 election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The special election for San Diego County's District Four Supervisor seat is right around the corner, so the county is opening voting centers beginning Saturday, Aug. 5.

According to a county press release, voters can cast their ballots before election day at the Registrar's office or at seven voting centers through Monday, Aug. 14.

The voting centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here's a list of the locations:



Cuyamaca College — Performing Arts Center

900 Rancho San Diego Parkway, Lot 1, El Cajon, 92019

Encanto VFW Post #1512

6873 Federal Blvd., Lemon Grove, 91945



North Park Recreation Center — Meeting Room

4044 Idaho St., San Diego, 92104

Columbus Club of San Diego — Assembly Hall

4425 Home Ave., San Diego, 92105

Father Junipero Serra Hall

2540 San Diego Ave., San Diego, 92110

North Clairemont Recreation Center — Meeting Room 2

4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego, 92117

Skyline Hills Branch Library — Multipurpose Room

7900 Paradise Valley Rd., San Diego, 92139



Election day takes place on Aug. 15, and when it comes, seven more voting centers will open. That's a total of 14 locations to vote, and the hours will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

The county offers a number of services at the voting centers; aside from casting your ballot, you can also drop off a mail-in ballot, receive help from volunteers and voting materials in multiple languages. District Four residents can also register to vote or update their registration and vote on the same day.

At the centers, voters will use a touch screen to make their choices on ballot marking devices. Once they're done, the voter will print out their official ballot, review it, then give it to a poll worker to place in the ballot box. The ballot will be counted later at the Registrar's office.

"The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes," the county's press release says.

If you chose to vote by mail, you can see when the Registrar's office received your ballot here.

Four people are seeking the District 4 seat: Janessa Goldbeck, Monica Montgomery Steppe, Amy Reichert and Paul McQuigg.

