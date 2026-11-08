Volunteers pull 5,000 pounds of trash from San Diego River ahead of El Niño storm season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All this trash was pulled from the San Diego River near Fashion Valley Mall, where volunteers pulled out everything from storm debris to unwanted furniture.

On Saturday, volunteers removed about 5,000 pounds from the river. Organizers tell me keeping the river clean is essential — especially because this area is prone to flooding.

One bag at a time, volunteers cleared trash from the San Diego River. Some of it was heavy, left behind after previous storms. Some of it came from people's homes.

It's a lot of hard work, but Shelly Losoya doesn't mind helping get the job done.

"I really wanted to make a difference and clean up the trash. I'm always picking it up here and there, you know, but I feel like the strength in numbers and, you know, many hands make light work," Losoya said.

The cleanup was hosted by the San Diego River Park Foundation, with about 120 volunteers showing up to help.

"This is the first area that floods when we get winter rain, so this time of year is our last chance to really try and get all this trash out while we can still get to it easily where it's not soaking wet, embedded in mud, you know, and then unfortunately a lot of it gets carried out to the ocean," Sarah Hutmacher said.

Last month, volunteers mapped out 124,000 pounds of trash along the river. Now, the foundation is kicking off a cleanup season that will bring volunteers out twice a week.

"Everybody can play a part in removing it, but we can also play a part in preventing it in the first place," Hutmacher said.

Mayor Todd Gloria, who also got his hands dirty, says this work also helps prepare for the winter storms ahead.

"With the predicted El Nino storms, we need to make sure that our channels and waterways are clear. This actually will have the benefit of helping with our storm preparation," Gloria said.

The foundation hopes to remove 200,000 pounds of trash this season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

