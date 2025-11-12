Volunteers place thousands of roses at San Diego County cemeteries after Veterans Day ceremonies canceled

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Valley Center florist and her army of volunteers ensured veterans were honored this Veterans Day, even after the government shutdown canceled formal ceremonies at Miramar National Cemetery.

Jenelle Brinneman led dozens of volunteers in placing 3,500 roses on gravestones across four different cemeteries on Monday, continuing a mission that began during the pandemic in 2020.

"We are sure to remember our veterans are remembered, and we will always be here," Brinneman said.

The formal Veterans Day ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery was canceled due to furloughed federal workers, but Brinneman's nonprofit, Roses for Veterans, stepped in to fill the void.

I first met Brinneman around Memorial Day 2020 when a nonprofit had stopped placing roses at national cemeteries because of the pandemic. Brinneman, who has family members who are veterans, started a fundraiser that raised about $5,000 after an ABC 10News report, enough to place thousands of roses at Fort Rosecrans and Miramar National Cemeteries.

"It's so cool to be part of this; the feeling is overwhelming," an emotional Brinneman said during that first ceremony in May 2020.

Since then, she has grown her nonprofit to help lay roses during every Memorial Day and Veterans Day at multiple cemeteries. Her volunteers have grown from a handful to more than 300 people of all ages.

Among the veterans honored this day with a rose was Francis Sablan. His son Robert visited his grave and appreciated the community gesture.

"I think it's really special. It shows the respect the community has for all the veterans," Robert said.

