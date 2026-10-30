Video shows man taking Mayor Wells campaign signs in El Cajon

A video circulating on social media appears to show a man removing campaign signs supporting El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells' reelection campaign along Magnolia Avenue.

The incident happened late Wednesday on Magnolia Avenue night near the on ramp to Interstate 8.

Jim Miller, an attorney who recorded the video, says he believes the behavior is unacceptable and wants to know whether other campaign signs have also been taken.

In the video, a man can be seen carrying several large Bill Wells campaign signs toward a Toyota Prius. Miller says he caught the man in the act. When Miller confronts the man, the two exchange words.

"I just want the public to understand that regardless of which side of the issue or candidate that you support, stealing the other candidates' signs," he said. "1. It is not helpful, 2. it's really juvenile, and let's get past that as a society, leave the signs alone.

Miller says additional Wells campaign signs located across from his office on Magnolia Avenue are also missing. He says the property owner allows certain political campaign signs to be displayed there.

"The fact that I caught him now, we should ask the question, how many other times has he done this?" Miller said.

Wells believes the man seen in the video supports his opponent's campaign.

In a statement, Wells said:

"Stealing campaign signs is interference in an election, plain and simple. What surprised me most in the video is the sense of entitlement. He walks off with our signs like it's his right to take them. We know he supports my opponent, and honestly it fits. Socialists have always believed they're entitled to other people's property."

The campaign of Wells' opponent, Alexander Kraft, confirmed the man in the video was a volunteer with the campaign.

In a statement, Kraft said the volunteer was immediately removed after the campaign learned of the incident.

"This person was a volunteer with the campaign but was immediately banned after we learned of this. This is exactly the kind of dirty politics I'm trying to get out of El Cajon and it doesn't reflect the kind of campaign we have been running. Unfortunately, I can't control the actions of every person who volunteers any more than my opponent can control the actions of his supporters who have stolen hundreds of our signs around town. It should go without saying that the campaign had no knowledge of his actions and don't condone it."

Miller says he has since contacted the El Cajon Police Department.

He says stealing political signs happens during elections regardless of political affiliation, but believes the practice needs to stop.

"Sign stealing regardless of political party goes on at every election and it's juvenile. It has to end," Miller said. "Stealing signs will not change the outcome of a campaign, but those signs cost money. Volunteers took time to put them up. There's an effort behind it."

The El Cajon Police Department confirms it is investigating the incident.