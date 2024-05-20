Police investigate string of pellet gun attacks as possible hate crime

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are investigating a series of pellet gun attacks early Saturday morning as a possible hate crime, with most incidents targeting LGBTQ+ nightclubs in the Hillcrest area.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a pellet gun being fired from a newer, black sedan at Rich's Nightclub on University Avenue. The attack struck three people and hospitalized one, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"When I got hit, I thought I got shot by a bullet," said Eddie Reynoso, who was working at the club. Reynoso was standing outside when a car approached and someone inside then began shooting pellets at him.

"It felt like a little flick and a pop pop, and I was like, 'What was that?'" Donnie Hurry said. Hurry, a security worker at The Rail, located half a mile away. Hurry was shot in the arm but was uninjured.

Both Rich's Nightclub and The Rail are LGBTQ+ clubs. After further investiagtion, SDPD identified additional related shootings involving gel pellets:



Number One Fifth Avenue , located at 3845 Fifth Ave., was also targeted, but no injuries were reported.

, located at 3845 Fifth Ave., was also targeted, but no injuries were reported. Pecs Bar , located at 2046 University Ave., another gay nightclub, was similarly attacked.

, located at 2046 University Ave., another gay nightclub, was similarly attacked. In Old Town, a man walking with his wife was struck by gel pellets but sustained no injuries. This incident is not believed to be hate-motivated.

In response to these incidents, SDPD’s Western Division has increased patrols in the Hillcrest area and plans to maintain an elevated police presence in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact SDPD’s non-emergency line at 619-531-2000.

