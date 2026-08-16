Vegetation fire erupts in the Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A brush fire has erupted in the Sorrento Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to Watch Duty.

The 71-acre fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread between Sorrento Valley Boulevard and Carmel Mountain Road.

An evacuation order has been issued for Zone SDC-1444, according to the Genasys Evacuation Map. Evacuation warnings have been issued for Zones SDC-1443, SDC-1492, and SDC-1494.

A temporary evacuation point is located at 4161 Eastgate Mall (Mandell Weiss Eastgate Park).

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will continue updating this article with the latest information.