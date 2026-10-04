USS Abraham Lincoln carrier expected to return to San Diego area Thursday

CORONADO, Calif. (CNS) - The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is expected to arrive in the San Diego area Thursday after a near-record deployment in the Middle East, according to multiple reports Sunday.

The carrier will arrive at Naval Air Station North Island at about noon Thursday. The U.S. Navy has not officially confirmed that date, but is expected to make the official announcement Monday or Tuesday.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is the flagship of San Diego-based Carrier Strike Group 3, which supported military operations during the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury.

It was at sea without a port call for 286 days, the second-longest deployment since the Vietnam War, with more than 300 consecutive days overseas. The USS Gerald R. Ford set the record for longest deployment by an aircraft carrier at 326 days, which ended earlier this year.

The Abraham Lincoln crew experienced mental health challenges, supply shortages and morale issues among its crew, prompting congressional leaders to visit the ship while it was on its way home.

San Diegans who would like to welcome the USS Lincoln home, but do not have military base access, can watch live-stream feeds of the ship's entry into San Diego Bay or from public vantage points including Shelter Island, Cabrillo National Monument, Coronado Dog Beach, Seaport Village or the USS Midway Museum flight deck.

According to U.S. Navy officials, the crew conducted 72 replenishments-at-sea, and supported more than 13,000 flights from Carrier Air Wing 9 aircraft totaling 28,500 flight hours. Four million meals were served to 4,500 personnel.

About 40 members of the Helicopter Squadron HSM-71 returned to Naval Air Station North Island on Friday.

The Lincoln was relieved in the Middle East by the San Diego-based carrier USS George Washington.

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