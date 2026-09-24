Navy veteran urges mental health support for USS Abraham Lincoln sailors returning home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A letter obtained by ABC 10News from the Navy to New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand reveals 8 different suicide attempts across the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group during its current deployment.

The numbers weigh heavily on the mind of a local Navy veteran and mental health advocate, who spoke with ABC 10News ahead of the ship's return to San Diego.

Dillon Holden, who served in the Navy for 4 years working on the flight deck, has faced his own mental health struggles. His service included 6 months of training and certifications on the USS Boxer, where month-long stints at sea were broken up by a few days back home in between.

Holden pointed to the USS Abraham Lincoln's record-setting, 10-month deployment to support the war in Iran — including cutoffs in communications for security reasons — as a source of strain for sailors.

"Isolation definitely, you can go to a dark, dark place. Not being able to message family or others you might usually be comfortable talking to," Holden said.

When asked about his reaction to the 8 reported suicide attempts, Holden said the figure gave him pause — but not for the reason some might expect.

"It's an unfortunate number you don't want to see, but I am surprised there wasn't even more by the length of the deployment," Holden said.

Family members of sailors also complained of substandard conditions, including food shortages, for part of the deployment.

"It can add up. Working 12 plus hours, and thinking you're going to get a full meal, and you might get a hamburger patty," Holden said.

As the ship prepares to return, Holden said he expects sailors will face a difficult adjustment period — particularly when it comes to opening up about what they experienced.

"Feeling like they approach and talk to somebody," Holden said, describing what he believes will be the toughest challenge.

Holden said he knows that struggle firsthand.

"I bottled things up like a shaken-up champagne bottle. Sometimes you don't want to talk about it," Holden said.

This past June, Holden embarked on a campaign to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention, running a 5K in all 48 lower states with a weighted vest, with his dog Bo by his side.

Now, as the sailors prepare to come home, Holden said he hopes the Navy will press the issue when it comes to offering resources — including mental health and spiritual support.

"Just being proactive, letting the sailors know the help is there if they need it," Holden said.

Holden also had a direct message for the returning sailors themselves.

“Put ego aside. Have the courage to reach out. Be proactive yourself," Holden said.

The San Diego crisis hotline is available 24-7. If you or someone you know is struggling, the number is (888) 724-7240.

You can also call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

