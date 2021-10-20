Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

US Navy investigation cites sweeping failures in USS Bonhomme Richard fire at Naval Base San Diego

items.[0].image.alt
Denis Poroy/AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, after an explosion and fire on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, calling the massive five-day blaze in San Diego preventable and unacceptable. While one sailor has been charged with setting the fire, the more than 400-page report, obtained by The Associated Press, lists three dozen officers and sailors whose failings either directly led to the ship's loss or contributed to it. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
Navy Ship Fire
Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 14:18:15-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The U.S. Navy on Wednesday officially released its findings from the investigation into the July 2020 fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard warship at Naval Base San Diego.

One of two reports that the Navy made public focused on the investigation and highlighted the various factors that ultimately led to the destruction of the ship.

The other report, Navy officials said, was “a Major Fires Review commissioned by the Vice Chief of Naval Operations that examined all major fires in the Navy over the last 12 years.”

Investigators concluded that the ship’s crew and command failed to handle the fire properly after the blaze erupted aboard the ship on July 12, 2020.

During a Wednesday morning conference call to discuss the report, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher said, “This was a comprehensive review with about 15 supporting organizations, 250 experts, 38 site unit surveys, and 14 locations worldwide covering all our ship plans.”

He added, “Overall, this command investigation concluded that the loss of the ship was completely preventable, and this is unacceptable.”

Some of the key conclusions from the 434-page investigative report:

  • the material condition of the ship was left unnecessarily vulnerable
  • the training of the crew was deemed to be deficient, and they were “unprepared to respond”
  • there was an “absence of effective oversight”

Click here to view the full report

The firefighting effort lasted four days, with more than 60 people -- including sailors and firefighters -- treated for various injuries.

Twenty-year-old sailor Ryan Mays faces charges of aggravated arson and willfully hazarding a vessel in connection with the fire.

The investigative report identified 36 people who could face potential disciplinary action over the ship fire. Those individuals are currently not being investigated for criminal negligence, and Navy officials did not elaborate further.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!