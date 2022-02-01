UC San Diego students return to campus

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Halfway through the quarter, University of California San Diego students returned to campus Monday.

Among the crowd of students back on campus was Student Body President Manu Agni.

“It feels kind of like the first day of school all over again even though it’s the middle of the quarter and it’s actually midterms week,” he said.

He said the pandemic put a damper on his college experience.

“To pay UC tuition and have to do zoom university it’s a little disappointing," he said.

He said this year the university is doing more to make the best of the circumstances.

“I feel super safe on campus," Agni said. "Most of the students that I have talked to recognize campus as the safest place in the community and the safest place in San Diego."

Vaccines including boosters are required as of Monday. Masking and testing are also a part of the protocol on campus.

The campus has over 20 vending machines with tests for students and staff.

“It’s free. You swab yourself and submit it and get the results in less than 24 hours,” explained Agni.

Looking ahead Agni said he is hopeful.

“It gives me hope that we’ll be able to be in person the rest of this quarter," he said. "It gives me hope that we’ll be able to be in person the rest of this spring — hopefully for graduation as well."

UCSD still has about one-third of classes fully remote, according to Agni.