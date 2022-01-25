UC San Diego confirms Jan. 31 return to campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After starting the winter quarter remote, UC San Diego will resume in-person learning on Jan. 31, the university announced this week.

In an online statement, UC San Diego Chanceller Pradeep Khosla said COVID viral levels in wastewater are dropping, as are student positivity rates on and off campus. He added that proactive use of rapid antigen testing has also reduced the need for isolation housing for returning students. Khosla said based on modeling, the university believes the Omicron surge will decline by the end of January.

"During the coming few weeks of this decline, we still expect some students, staff and faculty will continue to recover from illness, may need to isolate because of infection of quarantine due to exposure, or may need to engage in extra caregiving responsibilities," Khosla said.

The university started the winter quarter remote despite a full return-to-campus in the fall, which included some classes in large outdoor tents. The initial plan due to the Omicron surge was to keep classes remote for the winter quarter's first two weeks, which began Jan. 3. The university then extended remote learning for two more weeks, before announcing the return to in-person on Jan. 31.

UC San Diego will still require masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Meetings and special events are suggested to be held online unless in-person attendance is critical. If so, holding the events outdoors is recommended.

Booster shots are also required for eligible faculty, staff and students by Jan. 31, the return to campus date.