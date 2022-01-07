UCSD extending remote learning through end of January

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The University of San Diego California has extended mandatory remote learning through the end of January amid a spike in coronavirus cases throughout the county.

In an announcement Thursday, the school said in-person instruction is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 31.

According to the school, campus housing and dining are open. “Residential undergraduate students may choose their arrival date and are encouraged to stagger their return between now and Jan. 31,” the school added.

The school initially announced that remote learning would be from January 3 to January 17.

According to the UCSD website, during the Winter Quarter 2022, individuals who are not vaccinated and those who have not received a booster will be required to test twice per week.

“All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, who develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should test immediately,” the school said.

