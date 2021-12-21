UC San Diego to temporarily put classes back online due to omicron variant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – UC San Diego announced that it will push classes back online for the first two weeks due to rising concerns over the delta and omicron variants.

UCSD said the remote-only mode would be from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17.

The move comes after University of California President Michael V. Drake, M.D sent a letter to chancellors urging them to design and implement a plan for the return to campus in January that mitigates public health, impacts and maintains teaching and research operations.

Students and campus employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to complete a COVID-19 test on the day they return to campus for the winter quarter.

Those who are not vaccinated or have yet to receive the booster shot will be required to test for COVID-19 two times a week, between three and five days apart.

For a complete list of requirements visit the UCSD omicron variant and campus operations update.

In contrast, the California State University system — which includes local universities San Diego State and CSU San Marcos — said they have no changes planned for the upcoming semester.

In a statement, a CSU spokesperson said: “Throughout the course of the pandemic CSU campuses have worked with their local public health agency on safety measures and guidelines, so those measures will differ from campus to campus based on the spread of the virus. We continue to monitor the situation, and should a pivot become necessary, campuses will make sure to communicate with their respective campus communities as soon as possible.”