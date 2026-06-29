U.S. Marine declared dead after being reported missing from USS Anchorage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Marine Corps on Monday declared the Marine who went missing off the coast of Southern California dead.

The Marine, identified as Lance Cpl. Armando Ortiz Canseco, 21, of Minnesota, was reported missing from the USS Anchorage on the morning of June 25.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: U.S. Marine serving aboard USS Anchorage reported missing off the coast of Southern California

A large search and rescue effort was initiated that day, and later transitioned into a search and recovery on June 26.

The U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Air Force covered 2,400 square miles over 43 hours using three surface ships and 12 aircraft.

“On behalf of the Marines and Sailors of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Lance Cpl. Ortiz Canseco,” said Col. Richard Alvarez, the commanding officer of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “He earned the title of United States Marine and served his country with honor and commitment. We mourn alongside his family, and we remain committed to bringing him home.”

According to the U.S. Marines, Ortiz Canseco enlisted in the Marine Corps Apr. 3, 2023, when he reported for training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Ortiz Canseco was assigned to a Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton before being assigned aboard the Anchorage.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, says the U.S. Marines.