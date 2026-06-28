U.S. Marine serving abroad USS Anchorage reported missing off the coast of Southern California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Search and rescue efforts were initiated after a U.S. Marine was reported missing off the coast of Southern California, according to the U.S. Navy.

The Marine was serving abroad the USS Anchorage during training between the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group.

Search and rescue efforts began at 1:21 a.m. on June 25 after the U.S. Marine was reported missing.

Search and rescue transitioned into search and recovery at 9 p.m. on June 26 with the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Air Force covering 2,400 square miles over 43 hours using three surface ships and 12 aircraft.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all who are affected during this difficult time," the U.S. Navy said in a news release on Saturday.

The name of the U.S. Marine has not been released at this time.