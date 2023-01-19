Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two suspects arrested in deadly Mira Mesa shooting

mira_mesa_shooting_scene_tape_100522.jpg
KGTV
mira_mesa_shooting_scene_tape_100522.jpg
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 18:55:04-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two suspects were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of taking part in the fatal shooting of a young Mira Mesa man last fall.

Nicholas Robert Forehand, 21, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday in connection with the slaying of 18-year-old Brian Mendoza-Camacho, according to the San Diego Police Department. The younger suspect's name was withheld because he is a minor.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 found Mendoza-Camacho lying in the roadway in front of his home in the 10900 block of Deering Street, suffering from a gunshot wound, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. The victim died at the scene.

Police have released no suspected motive for the shooting and have disclosed no relationship between the suspects and victim.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!