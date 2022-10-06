Neighbors react to 18-year-old shot & killed in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A Mira Mesa neighborhood turned into a crime scene Wednesday, as police try to figure out why an 18-year-old was shot and killed.

It happened at 9:30 that morning on Deering Street, just North of the Village at Mira Mesa Shopping Center.

"It still doesn't even feel real," said Roxanne Cesena, who lives nearby.

"It's very odd. Things like that don't really happen in this neighborhood."

Another neighbor named Sharyl says she's lived in the area her whole life, and she's never seen anything like this.

"Definitely there's a concern," said Sharyl.

"This is just an example of how the neighborhood is changing with situations like that that come up ... and it being so close. It's normally a quiet neighborhood. Never any issues and drama."

The community was left to pick up the pieces after the tragedy. Cesena says she now has trouble feeling safe.

"Especially now that I'm a mom, it's something in the back of my mind," said Cesena.

"Why did that happen here? Is it something that could happen again?"

San Diego Police say they don't know why the teenager was fatally shot, and his identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.