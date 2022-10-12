Watch Now
San Diego Police identify victim in deadly Mira Mesa shooting; shooter remains at large

Posted at 9:26 AM, Oct 12, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police on Wednesday officially identified a young man shot to death in Mira Mesa.

Police said 18-year-old Brian Mendoza-Camacho was shot and killed in the 10900 block of Deering Street on the morning of Oct. 5.

Officers responding to the reported shooting found Mendoza-Camacho lying in the street in front of his home with at least one gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, SDPD Homicide Unit detectives “are still attempting to gather information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motivation and any sort of interaction between the victim and suspect or suspects. Detectives continue to look for evidence and interview any potential witnesses.”

Police added, “There is no information about the suspect or suspects to be released at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

