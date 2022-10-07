Growing memorial for 18-year-old killed in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A memorial is growing Thursday night for an 18-year-old Mira Mesa man gunned down in front of his home Wednesday morning. Loved ones are still trying to figure out what could have motivated this crime.

18-year-old Brian Mendoza was a barber, known to help anyone in need.

"I'm so heartbroken it even happened to him, " said Dina Johnson, whose family was close to Mendoza. "A lot of people are affected by this loss. Such a good guy in the community."

Close friends say Mendoza was the young man found shot outside of a Mira Mesa home Wednesday. Johnson says her heart broke when her daughter shared the news.

"I couldn't believe it," said Johnson. "I just want to know, why would they take this child? Why? He has no mean heart in him, at all."

Mendoza graduated from Mira Mesa High School earlier this year before enrolling at California State University San Marcos. Dina Johnson says Mendoza's willingness to help others was matched only by his skills as a barber.

" His heart is very generous," said Johnson. "We always feed the homeless every year, and he gives them free haircuts every year. This kid would give the shirt off his back for anybody, without a doubt."

When he wasn't giving haircuts for charity, Mendoza ran his own business.

"He knows business and running all this stuff," said Johnson. "Let alone being 18, 17, making his own money cutting hair."

Meantime police say they're still searching for whoever is responsible for Wednesday's shooting. Now, Johnson is calling for justice.

"His family needs closure, it's not fair," said Johnson. "You are hurting so many people just by doing this. If you know something just say something. Don't even be scared. This kid had done nothing wrong at all."

If you have any information about Wednesday's shooting, you're encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department.

