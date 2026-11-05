Two men arrested after police search Ocean Beach home connected to distribution of 'magic' mushrooms

Two men were arrested after San Diego police executed a search warrant at an Ocean Beach home Wednesday, following allegations that psychedelic mushroom gummies were handed out to children during Halloween trick-or-treating.

Police were seen entering and leaving the green home along Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 11 a.m. as part of an ongoing narcotics and child endangerment investigation.

Authorities say the search resulted in the seizure of more than 2.5 pounds of cannabis, more than 25 grams of crystal methamphetamine, at least two firearms and additional evidence. They also recovered a bag of suspected psilocybin gummies identical to those distributed on Halloween.

The investigation began after parents reported finding suspicious gummies in their children's Halloween candy baskets.

ABC 10News first reported the allegations Monday, when two parents said their children had received the gummies while trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.

One of those parents, Frank Cary, said he confronted the people inside the home after realizing something was wrong.

"It was pretty jarring, pretty shocking at first," Cary said.

He recalled noticing that something about the candy bag did not look right before his family had even reached the next house.

"The bag didn't look like a normal bag of candy," Cary said.

Cary said he was relieved to see authorities take action following the reports, adding that many members of the community were shocked by what happened.

"I think it was very reassuring. I think a lot of the community members were dumbfounded by the situation and in complete disbelief," he said.

Despite the incident, Cary said he does not believe it reflects the Ocean Beach community.

"I think this is a very one-off situation that, like I said at the beginning, never happens," he said.

According to police, Michael Goff, 80, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Shawn Michael Foster, 45, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Both were booked into San Diego County Jail.

Authorities say this is an ongoing narcotics and child endangerment investigation.