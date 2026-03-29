Two found dead in San Marcos house fire

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — At 11:45 on Saturday night, deputies from the San Marcos Patrol Station went to the 900 block of Lacebark Street in San Marcos for reports of a structure fire. They found the residence completely engulfed in flames.

The San Marcos Fire Department also responded and extinguished the fire. While working, firefighters found two deceased individuals on the second story in a room and asked for the San Diego Sheriff's office to investigate.

The Homicide and The Bomb and Arson Unit are both working on the investigation.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for the individuals. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any more information is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit and (858) 285-6300. After houses people with information can call (858) 868-3200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580‑8477.

This is a developing story.