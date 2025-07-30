Tsunami advisory issued for California coastal areas following 8.8 magnitude earthquake near Russia

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A tsunami watch has been upgraded to an advisory for coastal regions in California following a massive earthquake off the coast of Russia Tuesday evening.

The 8.8 magnitude earthquake happened around 4:30 PM PST near Petropavlovsk Kamchatka. The tsunami advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to the National Weather Service.

A tsunami advisory means that a tsunami capable of producing strong, dangerous currents or waves is expected.

A watch was initially issued for Hawaii before being extended along California coastal regions.

The NWS has since updated the watch to a warning for Hawaii.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.