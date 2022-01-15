Geologist talks about impact of volcanic eruption following tsunami advisory

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A massive undersea volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga sparked a tsunami advisory for large swaths of the United States Saturday morning.

Following the eruption, Geologist Dr. Pat Abbott spoke with 10News about the impact of the event.

According to Abbott, islands near the volcano saw tsunami waves as high as four feet.

A tsunami advisory was issued by the National Weather Service just before 5 a.m. The advisory was issued for all coastal areas from Southern California to Alaska.

The agency said people should move off beaches and away from harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets. Those on boats were also advised to seek deeper waters.

