SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With one of the busiest - if not the busiest - holiday travel season coming up for Thanksgiving, TSA is reminding people to be prepared and pack accordingly to avoid any problems getting to your gate.

“So, this weekend, kind of leading in, we're going to see those high volumes start. So Friday and Saturday are going to be busy days here in San Diego,” Jessica Mayle, TSA Regional Spokesperson, said. “Nobody wants to be in that stressful situation. So, pack smart, do the research at home, and don't put any prohibited items in your carry-on.”

San Diego International Airport’s anticipating nearly a million passengers from this coming Friday through Monday November 30th.

“We anticipate an increase in number of passengers by about eight to 10%. So, we are seeing a little bit of an increase, looking at about 87,000 people to be traveling through the airport each day during that 11-day period,” Nicole Hall for the San Diego International Airport said.

Considering it’s already a stressful time traveling during a holiday, ABC 10News asked the TSA how it can ease travelers’ concerns, considering we just went through the FAA ground stop on Friday and United having a system disruption on Monday.

“From TSA's side, we do have unexpected things like what happened last weekend. We work closely with our airlines, our airports. We know when our passengers are coming,” Mayle said. “So, if a whole bunch of flights are canceled for any reason, weather or whatever, and we know those people are coming back the next morning, we can adjust staffing; we can use canine teams. We can use overtime, so we help respond when we see big changes in passenger flow.”

TSA also reminds people to plan ahead, know what is and isn’t okay to travel with in your bags, have proper ID, and give yourself plenty of time getting to the airport; regardless of what may or may not happen.

It’s a sentiment that San Diego airport officials echo as well.

“So, by planning ahead, knowing that we're doing our part to coordinate with the airlines, with our federal partners, we hope to ensure a happy holiday travel season,” Hall said.