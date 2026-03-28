Travelers head to San Diego International amid partial government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego International Airport is expecting some busy travel days on Friday and Sunday over the weekend.

Some people were traveling close by to Phoenix, and others were traveling far to Vancouver and Florida.

Amid the partial government shutdown, those flying are trying to make sure things aren’t too hectic at security.

“We make sure we have all of our paperwork in order, pack lightly, and just be prepared with contingencies if we have to,” Head Coach of Univ. Of the New Mexico Women’s Tennis Team, Vicky Mayes, whose team was traveling to Phoenix, said.

San Diego International is recommending getting to the airport two and a half hours early.

“From what we read, 2.5 hours early, we should be good to go. We checked the TSA times before we came. It said about a half hour, and, from the looks of it, that seems accurate,” Matt Levin, who is traveling to Vancouver, Canada, said.

Outside the partial government shutdown, San Diego International also saw a shortage of air traffic controllers resulting in delays on Thursday night.

Some are even getting a lay of the land well before their flight, given everything we’ve seen.

“Some people say that they went through it only took 15 minutes. Other people saying that lines were out to the streets and it took several hours,” Letitia Johnson, who is traveling to Florida, said. “We were doing some military training, and so. But um, we've been away from my family for a few weeks now, and we just want to make sure that we get home, but um, I'm just doing my due diligence to make sure that once we get our rest, but at the same time, I don't want us to miss our flight

There could be some light at the end of the tunnel with the delays and long lines, especially when it comes to the shutdown.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to pay TSA workers as DHS funding faltered in Congress.

“The more help they can get, I mean. That’s really all we can ask for. Just speed up the queue times as long as they can do that,” Omar Solorzano, who was traveling to Las Vegas, said.

“At the end of the day, I hope that whatever needs to happen in DC, whatever bills need to be passed get passed, and that everyone needs to be paid gets paid. My concern is that I get home to my family,” Johnson said.